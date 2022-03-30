Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Welbilt alerts:

WBT opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.90. Welbilt has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 2.19.

Welbilt ( NYSE:WBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.80 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welbilt will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBT. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Welbilt by 1,248.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.