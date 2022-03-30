WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Short Interest Update

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 868,300 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the February 28th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 46.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WEX by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEX traded down $3.49 on Wednesday, reaching $174.02. The stock had a trading volume of 215,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,509. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17,402.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.69. WEX has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $232.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. WEX had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WEX will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.50.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

