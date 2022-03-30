Widercoin (WDR) Market Cap Achieves $6,113.82

Widercoin (WDR) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Widercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Widercoin has a market cap of $6,113.82 and approximately $341.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Widercoin has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00047855 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,393.86 or 0.07184612 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,282.41 or 1.00094311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00055015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00046706 BTC.

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

