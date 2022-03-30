WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Hits New 52-Week High at $89.00

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2022

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHSGet Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $89.00 and last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.72.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHS. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 890.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DHS)

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.