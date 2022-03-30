WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Hits New 52-Week High at $89.00

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $89.00 and last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.72.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.00.

Get WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHS. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 890.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.