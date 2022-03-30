WOWswap (WOW) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $72,331.00

WOWswap (WOW) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 30th. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.59 or 0.00011817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $72,331.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00047376 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,391.90 or 0.07174829 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,210.64 or 0.99863862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00055596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046994 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

