Wrapped NXM 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.24 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for about $32.88 or 0.00069568 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded up 7% against the dollar. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $55.13 million and $3.24 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

