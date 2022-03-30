Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $559.23

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 559.23 ($7.33) and traded as high as GBX 632.80 ($8.29). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 625 ($8.19), with a volume of 15,014 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 559.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 544. The company has a market capitalization of £126.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share. This is a boost from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

