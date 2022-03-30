Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.10 Million

Analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) will announce $90.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.74 million to $92.45 million. Hims & Hers Health reported sales of $52.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full year sales of $377.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $376.71 million to $377.87 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $456.06 million, with estimates ranging from $441.09 million to $479.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.79 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

In related news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,198.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $448,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,896 shares of company stock worth $714,701 over the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $15.55.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

