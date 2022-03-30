Zacks: Analysts Expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $965.10 million. Albemarle posted sales of $829.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year sales of $4.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.14.

In related news, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $185,328,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth $144,979,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 75.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,987,000 after acquiring an additional 523,340 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth $100,873,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 938.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,115,000 after acquiring an additional 363,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock opened at $222.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.93, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.03. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $143.26 and a 52 week high of $291.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.66%.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

