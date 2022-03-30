Zacks: Analysts Expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.38 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) will report $5.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.52 billion and the lowest is $5.30 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $4.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year sales of $24.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.53 billion to $25.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.25 billion to $26.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on M. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $162,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $113,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Macy’s by 167.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 496.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 16,749 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $26.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

