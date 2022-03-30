Zacks: Analysts Expect Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $730.19 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $730.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $691.00 million and the highest is $775.76 million. Visteon posted sales of $746.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Visteon.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of VC opened at $113.99 on Wednesday. Visteon has a 52 week low of $91.59 and a 52 week high of $134.57.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

