Zacks: Brokerages Expect SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.88 Million

Analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) will report $74.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.50 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full year sales of $372.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $368.00 million to $388.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $557.72 million, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $624.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SentinelOne.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 25.56% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share.
S opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.06.
In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $3,338,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $231,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 712,966 shares of company stock worth $28,707,794.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,750,000 after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth $2,010,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $1,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
