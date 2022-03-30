Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.83.

ZLNDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zalando from €101.00 ($110.99) to €90.00 ($98.90) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Zalando to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zalando from €92.00 ($101.10) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zalando from €101.00 ($110.99) to €96.50 ($106.04) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. Zalando has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $62.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.99.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

