Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $385.48

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 385.48 ($5.05) and traded as low as GBX 328.50 ($4.30). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 332.50 ($4.36), with a volume of 38,729 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £161.66 million and a P/E ratio of 37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 348.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 385.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.10. This represents a yield of 1.47%. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.71%.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

