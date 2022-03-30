Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.57 and last traded at $14.82. Approximately 64,689 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,465,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

ZUO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $90.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 9,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $169,113.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $260,587.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,818 shares of company stock worth $1,969,682 in the last 90 days. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 63.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 735.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 349.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

