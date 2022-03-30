Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 40,020 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,780 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 40,020 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $228.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.06 and its 200 day moving average is $216.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,783 shares of company stock worth $7,489,733 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

