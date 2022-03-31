-$0.04 EPS Expected for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Stratasys posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SSYS shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 65.9% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Stratasys by 425.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Stratasys by 845.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Stratasys by 55.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSYS traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.39. 407,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,844. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.66. Stratasys has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $42.83.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

