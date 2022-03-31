-$0.07 EPS Expected for Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inspirato’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.08). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Inspirato will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inspirato.
ISPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Inspirato in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Inspirato in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspirato from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
In other Inspirato news, CEO Brent L. Handler sold 66,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $670,141.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Revolution Management Co Llc sold 100,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $1,018,358.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 282,888 shares of company stock worth $2,860,848.
Inspirato Company Profile
Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options. Its portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.
