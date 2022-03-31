$0.12 EPS Expected for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) will announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings. Franklin Street Properties posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Franklin Street Properties.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

FSP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 557,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $613.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.86. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $6.58.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

