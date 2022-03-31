-$0.18 EPS Expected for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) will report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.17). BigCommerce reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The company had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 28,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $537,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $76,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,149 shares of company stock worth $3,464,837 in the last three months. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.56. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

