$0.18 EPS Expected for Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Weber’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.21. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weber will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Weber.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.78 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WEBR shares. Bank of America lowered Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Weber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Shares of WEBR traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.83. 522,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,624. Weber has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

In other Weber news, Director Susan T. Congalton acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEBR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter worth $1,282,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter worth $3,670,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Weber during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in Weber during the third quarter worth about $983,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Weber in the third quarter worth about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

