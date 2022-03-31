-$0.19 EPS Expected for IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IronNet’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IronNet will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.82) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IronNet.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRNT. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IronNet in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

In related news, CEO William E. Welch sold 722,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $2,636,873.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Rogers acquired 13,297 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $46,539.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,400,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,319.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRNT. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,334,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in IronNet during the third quarter worth $17,050,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in IronNet in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IronNet during the third quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet during the third quarter worth about $65,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRNT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.80. 1,635,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,415,471. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73. IronNet has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $47.50.

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

