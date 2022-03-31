-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HashiCorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that HashiCorp will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HashiCorp.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
HashiCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
