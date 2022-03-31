10,100 Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth approximately $4,914,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 252.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 119,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 85,735 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth approximately $19,241,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 84.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

FCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $158.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.23. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.50 and a 52 week high of $158.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.44.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $676.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $616,544.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $146,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

