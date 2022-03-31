107,207 Shares in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 107,207 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,097 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 11.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,169 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -667.67 and a beta of 0.89. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. First Majestic Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -149.93%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

