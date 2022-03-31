16,121 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,121 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in First Solar by 87.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in First Solar by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 5,084.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

First Solar stock opened at $81.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. First Solar’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $92,969.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,492 shares of company stock valued at $648,497 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

