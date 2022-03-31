16,789 Shares in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $82.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.87. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $72.81 and a twelve month high of $88.85.

