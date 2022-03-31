23,058 Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IHI. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $61.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.15. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $54.38 and a 52 week high of $67.29.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.