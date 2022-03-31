23,101 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,329,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,841,000 after purchasing an additional 144,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,484,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,351,000 after acquiring an additional 109,340 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,733 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,738,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,761,000 after acquiring an additional 195,537 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,675,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,358,000 after acquiring an additional 132,556 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.53.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $158.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.85. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $142.53 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

