34,379 Shares in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in nVent Electric by 298.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 583.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.08. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 13.35%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

