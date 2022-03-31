$625.08 Million in Sales Expected for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) will report $625.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $595.07 million to $646.89 million. Venator Materials reported sales of $553.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.27 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.03.

Shares of NYSE VNTR opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 81.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 409,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 183,305 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Venator Materials by 18.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 691,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 108,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Venator Materials by 95.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 525,631 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 23.9% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,004,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 193,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Venator Materials in the third quarter valued at $29,000.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

