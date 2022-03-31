AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.02.

SKFRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 235 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Danske cut AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. DNB Markets upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

Shares of SKFRY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.70. 26,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,495. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.