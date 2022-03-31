Acute Angle Cloud Price Hits $0.0090 on Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,553.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.93 or 0.07251799 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.58 or 0.00270638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $367.10 or 0.00823949 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00099201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00013026 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $209.34 or 0.00469857 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.01 or 0.00390569 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

