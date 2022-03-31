Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 748.44% and a negative return on equity of 107.24%. Acutus Medical updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

AFIB traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 451,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,224. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 8.57. Acutus Medical has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Acutus Medical by 241.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFIB. BTIG Research lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group downgraded Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

