Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $124.12 on Thursday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $95.50 and a 1 year high of $138.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 15.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $156,123,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,307,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $76,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,614,000 after purchasing an additional 553,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,976,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,036,000 after acquiring an additional 273,343 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

