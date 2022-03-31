AerCap (NYSE:AER) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Credit Suisse Group

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AER. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $51.44 on Thursday. AerCap has a 52-week low of $43.75 and a 52-week high of $71.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day moving average of $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($1.44). AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,814,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,792,000 after acquiring an additional 160,980 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,210,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,696,000 after acquiring an additional 456,105 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,085,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,685,000 after acquiring an additional 47,571 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $558,957,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,552,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,756,000 after acquiring an additional 244,166 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

