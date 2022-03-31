AerCap (NYSE:AER) PT Lowered to $75.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.80% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $51.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.65. AerCap has a 52-week low of $43.75 and a 52-week high of $71.38.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AerCap will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AerCap by 839.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,720 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 173,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,027,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in AerCap by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 794,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,475,000 after buying an additional 20,112 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 248,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

