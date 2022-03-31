Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.52.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AERI. Cowen cut their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 696.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,017,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 889,851 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,799,000 after purchasing an additional 690,649 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 184,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AERI opened at $9.25 on Thursday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $19.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.62.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.77. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 38.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105.

