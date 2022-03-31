AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) PT Lowered to $7.00

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 105.28% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ:AERC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.41. 2,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,079. AeroClean Technologies has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $117.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33.

Get AeroClean Technologies alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AeroClean Technologies stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AeroClean Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AeroClean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroClean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.