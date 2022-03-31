Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTEGet Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AVTE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerovate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ AVTE traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $18.33. 35,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,239. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33. Aerovate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $29.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,133,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

