Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. Bank of America started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

AMG stock traded down $5.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.95. 346,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,277. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.59. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $121.40 and a one year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian acquired 3,700 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

