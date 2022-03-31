Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) SVP Albert Riggieri Sells 1,687 Shares

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.56. 61 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,289. The company has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $66.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.
Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.
AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.
About Aflac
Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.
