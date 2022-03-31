Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) SVP Albert Riggieri Sells 1,687 Shares

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.56. 61 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,289. The company has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $66.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aflac by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,903,000 after acquiring an additional 379,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,177,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,307,000 after purchasing an additional 217,701 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,467,000 after purchasing an additional 336,753 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,701,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,887,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,835,000 after purchasing an additional 80,008 shares in the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

