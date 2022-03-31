Aidos Kuneen Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a market cap of $7.53 million and approximately $236,875.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,558.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,283.63 or 0.07207544 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.64 or 0.00271396 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.00 or 0.00842868 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00103808 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00012760 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007419 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.87 or 0.00467244 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.28 or 0.00391319 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

