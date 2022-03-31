Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) PT Raised to C$26.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACDVF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACDVF traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $19.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19. Air Canada has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $24.58.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

