Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$29.00 at Cowen

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Cowen from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AC. CIBC upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Air Canada to C$27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.87.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of AC stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$24.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,572. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.37. Air Canada has a one year low of C$19.31 and a one year high of C$29.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89.

In other news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total value of C$105,494.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,076 shares in the company, valued at C$238,023.24. Also, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total value of C$445,473.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,438,983.83. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,265 shares of company stock valued at $562,602.

Air Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.