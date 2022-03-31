Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells $174,000.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ABNB traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.76. 3,209,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,240,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion, a PE ratio of -226.84 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.96. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.88) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABNB. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,229,000 after buying an additional 2,115,385 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,201,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

