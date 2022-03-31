Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AKBA shares. Piper Sandler cut Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $53,863.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 43,757 shares of company stock worth $94,094 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

AKBA stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $145.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.49. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $4.33.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.89% and a negative net margin of 132.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

