Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Alaska Air Group worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,189,000 after acquiring an additional 437,564 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

ALK opened at $58.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $74.25. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.70.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.