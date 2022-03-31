Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Short Interest Up 32.8% in March

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,500 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the February 28th total of 394,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $44.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $913.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day moving average is $41.75. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $46.00.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

