Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLYGet Rating) will post sales of $2.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.22 billion and the lowest is $2.08 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year sales of $8.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.47 billion to $9.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $9.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $578,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $139,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,456 shares of company stock worth $1,537,151 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Ally Financial by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $44.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

